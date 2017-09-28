Why now is the best time to hike in the mountains

I try to get out as much as I can to see all the beauty our great state has to offer. But I feel there is a small window that is the best time to get out and hit the trails, and that time is now! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

I try to get out as much as I can to see all the beauty our great state has to offer.

But I feel there is a small window that is the best time to get out and hit the trails, and that time is now!

True, the summer is always a great time to escape to the cooler climate of the mountains, but thunderstorms have canceled more hiking trips than I can count.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather Blogs]

The risks of lightning and flash flooding makes hiking a dangerous idea with frequent thunderstorms in the mountains. We can still see storms in the fall, but they don't happen as often.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

A few months from now isn't ideal either because it gets cold and snow can also make a hiking trip a bit more challenging.

I think fall is the best time to get outside because the weather is just right!

There's also a huge benefit to hiking in the higher elevations during the next couple of months, and that's because of the beautiful colors you can see with the leaves changing!

If you're looking for a great, easy hike not too far from the Valley, I suggest Horton Creek.

It's about two hours from Phoenix on Highway 260 east of Payson.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

It's flat, follows the water and you don't have to hike long to see some great views.

Wherever you hike in the next couple of months, be sure to enjoy all the great things fall has to offer!

[Fall colors arrive in Coconino National Forest]

[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's fall colors 2017]

[azfamily.com Weather Tools: Interactive radar | 7-day forecast | Rain totals | Weather cameras ]

[3TV and CBS 5 meteorologists on Twitter: @AshleeDeMartino | @PaulHortonCBS5 | @royalnorman | @KimQuintero | @SchwartzTV | @aprilwarnecke ]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.