5 Buckeye students hurt after school bus collided with semi in CA

NEEDLES, Calif. -- Five high school students from Buckeye, Arizona have been hurt in a school bus crash in California.

Their school bus was hit from behind by a semi truck while it was stopped in a construction zone on Highway 95 near Needles, California,

The force of the impact sandwiched the school bus between the semi that hit it and the semi it was stopped behind.

The driver of the bus was still trapped inside and a medical helicopter will be landing shortly to assist in the rescue.

The 33 students aboard the bus are from Buckeye, AZ and were headed to a volleyball tournament in Mohave.

It is unknown whether either truck driver was hurt.

The severity of the students' injuries is not yet known.

Highway 95 is closed in both directions.

