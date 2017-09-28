Scottsdale couple accused of stealing luggage from Sky Harbor Airport baggage claims

A Scottsdale couple is accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim areas at Sky Harbor Airport.

Corey James Wylam, 27, and Michelle Christine Bolus, 27, face several felony charges of burglary and theft.

According to court documents, the couple stole multiple bags at the baggage claims in different terminals. This happened on at least two different days in September.

Police say Wylam was driving a rental car with GPS, so officers were able to track down the vehicle.

Several stolen bags were found inside the car, according to court documents.

Wylam returned to the vehicle and was taken into custody. Bolus was located at a drug rehab center and was also taken into custody.

“Both subjects admitted to stealing the bags,” court documents state.

Ten victims have been located so far.

