3 On Your Side recoups nearly $5K during September

Bonnie Lawry and her husband Lance say they sure are glad they contacted 3 On Your Side.

Nearly three months ago, they paid a 50 percent deposit to have hand railings installed in their hot tub and swimming pool to help them get in and out of the water.

However, after writing a check for $750 to the owner of J Reed and Sons Pools, those railings were never installed. “He cashed it the same day,” Bonnie told 3 On Your Side. “I found that out from the bank and we haven't seen him since."

3 On Your Side got a hold of John Reed to see why he vanished with the couple's money.

He told us he is now living and working in Mexico and that their order was a simple oversight.

Not only did he apologize, but he sent the couple a money order for $750.

It's money they say they never would have received without 3 On Your Side's help.

“Oh, I think you're wonderful. Absolutely, I think you're wonderful,” Bonnie told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

"I think if anyone has problems with contractors or whatever, get a hold of 3 On Your Side because they'll really work hard for you,” Lance said.

3 On Your Side also helped Josh Pridemore. He and his wife paid $2,200 to have granite counter tops installed in their kitchen.

Instead, the guy they paid, an unlicensed contractor, threw in some cheap Formica counters that didn't even fit and then took off with the money.

The night that news report aired, a licensed company stepped up to make things right.

"So, it is very upsetting when we see fake contractors actually pretending to be contractors,” said Rosa Sankari.

Sankari and her husband own a company called Arizona's Best 4 Less Home Services.

After seeing my news report, they decided to tear out all that shoddy work and they installed beautiful, white Quartz counters.

The project should have cost around $3,500, but Arizona’s Best 4 Less Home Services didn't charge a dime. In fact, they did it all for free.

“You guys paid for and provided all of that?” Harper asked. “That's very nice of you and your company.

“Well, we just wanted to make someone happy,” Sankari replied. “They are so grateful and that really makes our day,” she said.

These are just some of the viewers 3 On Your Side helped. When you look back on all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers for the month of September it amounts to $4,633 And for the entire year so far, the total is $91,694.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.