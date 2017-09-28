National Coffee Day: 8 of the best locally owned coffee shops in the Phoenix area

Caffeine consumers, rejoice! It's National Coffee Day! While we all love Dutch Bros., Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, today we're celebrating our favorite locally-owned coffee shops.

Here are the 8 java spots we jive with most.

Lux Central - Phoenix

Lux Central is a rustic coffee bar and bakery with an eclectic, ever-changing menu. Lux hand roasts all of their coffee in house for the freshest taste. Bonus: Lux coffee bar is also an actual bar! They have an extensive wine and beer list and cocktails made to order. As far as food goes, everything from full meals to muffins are available.

Lux Central is located at 4402 N Central Ave in Phoenix.

Gold Bar Espresso - Tempe

This homey cafe is a cozy place to enjoy espresso and a pastry accompanied by soothing live music. Gold Bar offers live jazz music most nights and on those cool fall nights, their patio is the perfect place to chill. They also offer game nights!

Gold Bar Espresso is located at 3141 S McClintock Drive in Tempe.

Press Coffee - Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe

Press Coffee specializes in super fresh, super high quality coffee. Their hand roast their coffee in house with beans hand picked from their trusted sources. You can trust them, because they are the winners of "Best Roaster" for 2017 in both Phoenix New Times and Phoenix Magazine.

Press Coffee has locations all over in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

The Grand - Phoenix

The Grand is more than just a coffee shop, it's a also a venue, bar and an all around community space. This unique space is made to look like an old-fashioned train station to bring back the days when people enjoyed their time with each other in person, as their website says. One of the coolest things about The Grand is that they are open 24 hours. Late night or super early morning workers and students can still get their caffeine fix and maybe even catch a show.

The Grand is located at 718 N Central Ave in Phoenix.

Inside the Bungalow - Mesa

Inside the Bungalow is one of the most unique spots on the list. As another multi-purpose coffee shop, Inside the Bungalow serves as a yoga studio and even as a wedding venue. The super cute interior has whimsical feel, brought together by a stunning tea set chandelier. You will definitely want to take a trip inside this bungalow for light, delicious fare and refreshingly fresh coffee drinks.

Inside the Bungalow is located at 48 N. Robson in Mesa.

Cartel Coffee - Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson

It's not just a clever name, this stuff is addictive. Cartel Coffee is a unique, super local, super fresh coffee shop with locations all over the Valley and in Tucson. These people know what their doing when it comes to roasting and they are passionate. A quick scroll through their Instagram page and you can see that they know their growers by name. You know exactly who your coffee is coming from.

Cartel Coffee has locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and Tucson.

Mama's Cold Brew - Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale and Gilbert

Mama's Cold Brew started when a local mom just couldn't find the perfect cup of coffee and decided to make her own. When she realized how good it was, she had to share it with the rest of the Valley. Mama's Cold Brew coffee is completely organic, brewed for 24 hours and paired with homemade organic creamers. The perfect cold coffee. Mama's has no brick and mortar store, but is found in different local businesses and farmer's markets around town.

Mama's Cold Brew is available at businesses in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale and Gilbert.

Songbird Coffee & Tea House - Phoenix

Songbird Coffee and Tea House is an adorable shop set in a historic house on Roosevelt Row built in 1904. The coffee shop opened in 2012 and relocated to the historic building it is in now. Songbird has beautiful outdoor seating in a pretty little garden out front. They are a hyper local small business that pairs with other local small businesses. Their coffee is sourced from Cortez Coffee Roasters in Tempe and their tea comes from Maya Tea Company in Tucson. Enjoy a cup while eating a light pastry or vegan sandwich supplied by Treehouse Bakery which is less than two miles away.

Songbird Coffee & Tea House is located at 812 N 3rd Street in Phoenix.

