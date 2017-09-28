Your Life A to Z

Breakfast Casserole, Lemon Cream Scones and Jam-Filled Crepes

By Maggie Norris, Owner/Chef Instructor, Whisked Away

Breakfast Casserole
Paula Dean & Friends
Serves: 6-8

10 slices thick-sliced white bread, crust and all, buttered and cubed
2 pounds mild sausage, cooked, crumbled and drained
6 cups grated extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
8 eggs
4 cups milk
2 teaspoons dry mustard
2 teaspoons hot sauce

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Spray a 13- by 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes; drain well on paper towels.
Cut and discard the crusts from the bread. Arrange in a single layer in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the sausage and cheese.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, seasoned salt and pepper; carefully pour the mixture over the cheese.
Bake casserole until set and golden, about 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.


Lemon Cream Scones
Bon Appetit
Servings: 8

For the Scones:
? cup granulated sugar
lemon zest, from one large lemon
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
8 tablespoons butter, frozen
1 egg
½ cup heavy cream
    
For the Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed
3 tablespoons butter, melted
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a medium bowl, combine sugar and lemon zest. Using your fingertips, mix together. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Using largest holes on a box grater, grate frozen butter. Add to flour mixture and mix until it resembles coarse meal. 
In a small bowl, combine egg and cream and mix well. Pour into flour mixture. Mix well, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Scrape dough out onto a lightly floured surface. 
Using hands, shape dough into a ball, making sure to fold in all the loose clumps. Shape into a 7-inch circle, approximately 3/4 inch thick, and cut into 8 equal pieces. With space between each triangle, place on a parchment covered baking sheet.  Bake for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden. Allow scones to cool and prepare glaze.
In a small bowl, combine all of the glaze ingredients and whisk until smooth. Drizzle glaze over cooled scones and allow glaze to harden.    


Jam-Filled Crepes
Adapted from Gourmet
Servings: 8


1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk
2 large eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
¼ teaspoon salt
Jam, hazelnut spread, bananas, or whatever else you would like to put it your crepe!
Confectioners sugar for dusting 

Blend milk, eggs, flour, granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons butter, and salt in a blender, scraping down side once or twice, until batter is smooth, about 1 minute. Let batter stand at room temperature 1 hour (this prevents tough crêpes). 
Preheat oven to 250°F.
Add ½ teaspoon butter to skillet and brush to coat bottom. Heat over moderate heat until hot, about 30 seconds, then pour ¼ cup batter into skillet, tilting to coat bottom evenly. Cook until underside is pale golden, 1 ½ to 2 minutes, then jerk skillet to loosen crêpe and flip crêpe with a spatula. Cook until underside is pale golden, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer crêpe with spatula to a work surface, turning over so that side cooked first is facedown. Spread crêpe all over with 1 tablespoon jam (or other filling) and roll up jellyroll style. Transfer to a heatproof platter and keep warm in oven. Make 7 more crêpes in same manner, transferring to oven (rolled crêpes can be arranged side by side or stacked like logs). Dust generously with confectioners sugar.
 

