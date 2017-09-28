Glendale PD investigating a suspicious package

Glendale police say a suspicious package was located in front of a business early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the strip mall on the northwest corner 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they located a cardboard box in another box with some type of writing on it.

Glendale police bomb squad is on scene investigating.

