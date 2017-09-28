Fatal accident closes eastbound US 60 near Gold Canyon

A fatal accident on the U.S. 60 has closed eastbound traffic at Mountain Brook Drive near Gold Canyon. DPS said the accident occurred in the westbound lanes at Mountain Brook.

DPS will have the eastbound lanes closed while they investigate. 

