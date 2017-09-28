1 woman hospitalized after shooting in Chandler

A shooting in Chandler left one woman in serious condition early Thursday morning.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at a mobile home park near Gilbert Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler.

MCSO said two people have been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

