10 landmarks to visit in Downtown Phoenix

Whether you're new to Phoenix or a native of the southwest desert city, the Valley of the Sun is full of amazing landmarks and sites that are uniquely identifiable. Downtown Phoenix alone has a bounty of breathtaking and intriguing buildings, and structures.

Here's a list of of 10 landmarks and sites you don't want to pass up when you're downtown:

HER SECRET IS PATIENCE



Peer into the sky at the Phoenix Civic Space Park and it's hard not to be awestruck by this art sculpture seemingly hovering over the park. The sculpture, which can colorfully illuminate at night, is the work of Janet Echelman. The piece was installed in 2009 and reportedly cost about $2.5 million.

Where: Phoenix Civic Space Park, 424 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ

PHOENIX CONVENTION CENTER

For about 45 years, the Phoenix Convention Center has been a staple of the downtown area, as well as a hub for local and national events, and shows. Situated next to the light rail, this massive structure was also named one of the top 10 U.S. convention centers.

Where: 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix AZ

WESTWARD HO

Walk across the street north of Phoenix Civic Space Park and you'll be at the door step of Westward Ho, a historic structure rich with history. The building, which was completed in 1928, served as a hotel until 1980. The hotel is now home to about 300 residents.

Where: 618 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ

HISTORIC HERITAGE SQUARE

Historic Heritage Square is not only an enchanting sight to see, it's also hard to miss near the Phoenix Children's Museum. This popular tourist attraction is home to a cluster of beautifully-crafted historic homes and the Rosson House Museum, which dates back to the late 1800s.

Where: 115 N. 6th Street, Phoenix AZ

ST. MARY'S BASILICA

For more than 100 years, this breathtaking landmark has been a indelible piece of Phoenix history. The Spanish-Colonial revival/Mission-revival structure is the oldest Catholic church in Phoenix. Merely steps steps away from the Phoenix Convention Center, it's a sight worth seeing in person.

Where: 231 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix AZ

CHASE TOWER

You don't even have to be in Phoenix to see Chase Tower on a clear day. Visible from a descending flight into the city, Chase Tower has been the tallest building in Phoenix since it was built in 1972. Constructed with large glass windows on the outside, this building in the heart of Downtown Phoenix is a shiny noteworthy attraction that deserves a visit.

Where: 201 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ

44 MONROE

A close neighbor to the Chase Tower that is also easily visible downtown is 44 Monroe. The 34-story structure is known for being the tallest residential building in Phoenix and the fourth tallest in the city.

Where: 44 W. Monroe Street, Phoenix AZ

WESLEY BOLIN MEMORIAL PLAZA

Just steps away from the states capitol buildings, Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, named in honor of the former Governor, is filled with history. More than two dozen statues, monuments and memorials adorn the park, which is adjacent to Downtown Phoenix.

Where: 1700 W. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ

CHASE FIELD

Chase Field may be home to the beloved Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's also a staple of the downtown core, which sees thousands of visitors and can seat more than 48,000 people. The grand structure has been around for nearly 20 years and continues to draw crowds to Downtown Phoenix.

Where: 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ

TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA

Virtually next door by being just one block over from Chase Field, the Talking Stick Resort Arena remains a popular sports and entertainment venue. Home to the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, it's a go-to destination worth visiting, especially being a close neighbor to Chase Field.

Where: 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ

