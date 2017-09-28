ASU grad creates online tool for parents

Jessica Swarner, a recent ASU graduate, has created a blog geared towards educating parents on the latest social media sites that kids are using.

The blog is called "Parenting in the Digital Age." The site is simple to follow and meant to be that way.

"A lot of parents I talked to felt very overwhelmed by everything and they didn't even know where to start," Swarner said.

Swarner says she came up with the idea while still at ASU. She had learned about the brutal murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell. Nicole had disappeared from her Virginia home in January of 2016 and her body was later discovered.

Investigators searching for clues found out that the teen had been using a social media site called "KIK." This lead led investigators to the arrest of two Virginia Tech students who are suspected to be involved in Nicole's murder. It's alleged that the teenager met her killer on KIK and snuck out of her house to meet him.

Swarner says she was surprised to learn that Nicole's parents knew very little about her online life.

"Her parents have never even heard of KIK. They didn't know what it was or that she was using it and they felt blindsided by the whole thing," Swarner said.

Swarner's blog is meant as a learning tool for parents. She updates it with the latest social sites and other information about social media.

"I hope they will feel more confident in their knowledge in what their children are using," Swarner said.

