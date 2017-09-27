Parents of woman killed in Surprise crash sue police, restaurants

In September of 2016, 19-year-old Alexis Rumer was killed when 67-year-old Roger Couillard ran a red light in Surprise. Court documents show his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Couillard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Rumer's parents are now suing several entities, including the City of Surprise, Clear Burst Hospitality doing business as Booty's Wings, Burgers, and Beer, and TG& IP Enterprises, doing business as Tailgaters Sports Grill & Il Primo Pizza & Wings.

Rumer's mother, Susan Pendleton, said she believes Booty's and Tailgaters in Surprise each over-served Couillard that night.

"They served a drunk, so to me, they need to be more aware of who they're serving and how much alcohol they're serving," Pendleton said.

The owner of Booty's said they have no record of Couillard being there that night and closed earlier than normal.

The owner of Tailgater's said they only served Couillard two drinks over a 20-minute period. He left for 40 minutes, and when he came back, he was acting erratically and speaking in a threatening manner. The manager tried calling him a cab and when he refused, he called the police.

The owner of Tailgater's said they were deeply saddened by what happened; many staff members knew Rumer as she had worked for them for a short time.

Pendleton also blames the Surprise Police Department, alleging that the sergeant who pursued Couillard before he hit Rumer didn't have his emergency siren activated.

"They didn’t even give her the chance to try to survive," Pendleton said. "I feel if she at least had the warning, she'd be alive today."

The Surprise Police Department and the City of Surprise said they could not comment because of the ongoing litigation.

A spokesperson for Surprise police confirmed the sergeant named in the lawsuit is currently on active duty. Court documents claim that sergeant was pursuing with his emergency lights on, but not his siren, and he did withdraw from the pursuit because of the speed. It is unclear if those emergency lights were turned off prior to Couillard running the red light and striking Rumer's car.

