You Matter Marathon: A race with a heart

Cheryl Rice is hand-delivering her message in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, giving strangers little cards with only two words: You Matter.

"The message is as pure and simple and powerful as possible," Rice said.

Rice said a few years ago, a friend gave her a You Matter card. It stuck with her. Then Rice overheard a woman tell a cashier she was struggling to pay bills.

"And I gave her a You Matter card, and she started to cry, and she asked for a hug. And we hugged, and then I went back to my car and I started to cry," Rice said.

Now Rice prints and distributes cards from her home in Glenside so other people can spread the love. In November, she is holding the You Matter Marathon.

Sign up on the website, and Rice will send you 30 cards free.

Last year, she estimates nearly half a million cards were handed out by over 14,000 people in all 50 states and 59 countries.

"The goal is to give out 1 million cards in the month of November," Rice said.

And Rice thinks the City of Brotherly Love and sisterly affection is up to the challenge.

For more information, head to her website.

