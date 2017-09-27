Kicking With Ruiz: Valley Native Named Pac 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

It's a month into his Sun Devils career and Brandon Ruiz is already the Pac 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Williams Field High graduate stunned Oregon on Saturday night with a perfectly timed on-side kick. Then Ruiz booted the game winning field goal with 4:00 to play.

“It was a special week of practice. I went into this game feeling 100 percent confident that we were going to win it,” said Ruiz, who was named First Team All American by MaxPreps while at Williams Field. “I just relied on what I did all week and it paid off.”

Ruiz was a perfect 3-3 on Saturday night and is picking up right where Cleveland Browns rookie Zane Gonzalez left off last season.

“He is a very good role model. He texted me after the game saying good job and stuff,” said Ruiz. “I want to win freshman all American. It was cool to win special-teams player of the week. Zane broke the record with four of those. It would be kind of cool to win five.”

The Sun Devils freshman made his first appearance on AZ Family last year, when he committed to Alabama. Ruiz changed his mind, choosing to play closer to home.

“It was cool. I looked at my Twitter afterwards and all my friends had written 'oh good job,'” said the Valley native. “I actually had some people from my high school at the game. It was cool to see them in their Instagram story and all that.”

How will the ASU freshman top his first “Player of the Week?”

The Sun Devils travel to Stanford on Saturday for a 1:00 pm kickoff.

