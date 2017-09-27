Chandler PD opens internal investigation over Tempe judge arrest

The Chandler Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the handling of the arrest of a Tempe judge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Chandler Police Department said on Wednesday it has opened an internal investigation into the handling of the arrest of Tempe Judge Thomas Robinson.

The announcement comes as the department released a new police document regarding a domestic violence call that happened three days before he was arrested for stabbing his wife nearly a dozen times, police said. The stabbing incident happened on Aug. 25.

The new document talks about a verbal fight Robinson and his wife got into on Sept. 19. Thomas said his wife got upset about him talking to his sister. Thomas said his wife was diagnosed with being bipolar and wasn't taking her medication.

When police arrived, his wife said she wanted Robinson arrested, but she said he walked out of the house after making a "suicidal statement."

In the new police report, the wife said she told officers she had been stabbed multiple times in a previous incident. When Robinson came back with an officer, he agreed to leave for the night because he said his wife "was off of her medication and needed to calm down." The case was then closed.

Three days later, on Sept 22., Robinson was arrested because police said he stabbed his wife 10 times on Aug. 25. The arrest wasn't made until officers received a call from a crisis hotline that police followed up again and arrested the judge.

Some critics have questioned why it took so long for Robinson to get arrested and if he was given preferential treatment due to his powerful position.

A few hours after the new police report was made public, Robinson's new attorney, Dave Cutrer, released a statement in which he asked "that the press and the public withhold judgment as the case develops and all the facts and relevant information [are] gathered."

Early court documents indicated that Robinson would be represented by a court-appointed lawyer. That changed when Cutrer filed a Notice of Appearance Wednesday.

"What has happened is obviously a deeply personal issue and one which has been embarrassing, personally and professionally for the Judge and his family," Cutrer wrote. "I understand that there are a lot of questions, accusations and speculation about what really happened and why, but these are matters that will be addressed in due time and through the proper procedures and channels. We do not intend to try this case in the press, but in a court of law.”

