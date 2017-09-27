Sixth Hamilton High football player files claim in sex hazing scandal; asks for $10 million

Police said the school administrator's inaction led to four more football players getting assaulted by teammates. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The physical and sexual assaults took place between the fall of 2016 and January of 2017. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In hundreds of pages of newly released legal documents, a sixth football player at Hamilton High School claims he was sexually abused by teammates in a locker room hazing ritual and is asking for $10 million from the district to settle claims that coaches and school officials failed to prevent it.

Attorney John Torgenson says his client suffered “preventable and disgusting physical and sexual abuse,” part of what he describes as the “worst hazing scandal in the history of Arizona.”

Torgenson filed a notice of claim on behalf of his client Sep. 6, the legal equivalent of the opening kickoff to a lawsuit. The notice includes police reports, witness interviews, photocopies of cell phone records, and other documents.

According to police reports, some upperclassmen players recorded the locker room sexual assault on the victim Jan. 10 and posted video to Snapchat for many in the school community to see.

Torgenson argues the district should be held financially liable for the assault. Citing police reports, he says coaches and school staff were warned of concerns about similar hazing months before the attack and failed to report them to police.

According to a police interview with an assistant coach, then-head coach Steve Belles had a meeting with players about rumors of the hazing as early as May of 2016 and again in November of that year, but did not report concerns to police.

The notice says parents approached Hamilton High School principal Ken James in November 2016 with concerns of sexual hazing in the football program. James interviewed the suspected victim but did not report the incident, according to the documents.

Chandler police eventually launched an investigation in February 2017 after a school resource officer reported hearing rumors of a player being sexually assaulted by teammates, according to documents attached to the notice of claim.

On March 29, 2017, police arrested six students in connection with the case. Four of them were charged, including one as an adult, 17-year-old Nathaniel William Thomas. He pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation, kidnapping and aggravated assault. The other three are juveniles.

James, Belles, and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad were reassigned to positions off-campus effective Monday.

