Complaints pour in over taste and smell of Phoenix tap water

The water fountain outside Phoenix City Hall looks inviting, but you're not supposed to drink from it.

Martha Miller doesn't recommend drinking the city's tap water either.

A couple weeks ago, the Valley grandmother detected something strange.

"I started noticing the water just tasted a little muddy, just not pure," Miller said. "For awhile, I thought this is no big deal, and it's just me, but it's not."

The City of Phoenix has received a number of complaints recently about the smell and taste of its tap water.

The complaints are similar to calls pouring into other Valley cities like Mesa and Tempe.

So what's going on here?

Dennis Porter is assistant director of Phoenix Water Services.

He said the strange taste and smell in the water is the result of algae growth that's developed over the long hot summer in local lakes, where our water supply comes from. He said residents across the Valley are often impacted this time of year.

Porter insisted the water is perfectly safe to drink.

"When levels get really high like right now in lakes and the canal system, it's just a very difficult compound to remove," Porter explained. "Even with advanced treatment, we can't remove it all, but we can remove a good portion."

According to Porter, there are things that can make the water more appealing. He suggested a water filtration or reverse osmosis system.

The water should be back to normal in a few weeks, Porter said.

