2017 Uniformity – Week 5: ASU Football wears road colors for the first time in 2017

The Sun Devils travel to Stanford after a big win at home.

A Week in Review

Another Maroon Monsoon, another win. Last week’s victory over Oregon raised the Sun Devils’ record to 6-2 all-time in the monochromatic maroon uniform with their only losses coming in 2011 to Cal and in 2015 to USC. It’s a great look that has been worn during some of the program’s biggest wins including two victories over USC and this past weekend’s win over Oregon, which was ASU’s first over the Ducks since 2004.

The uniforms don’t win the games, but they can certainly make the wins look better. The maroon helmet with the large pitchfork and number decals is an outstanding look that was brought into effect in 2012 when Jerry Neilly took over as the Equipment Manager for Sun Devil Football. Maroon jerseys matched with the maroon pants make for a complete look. Always satisfying the creative side of the spectrum along with the traditional maroon and gold side, the Maroon Monsoon storms into Tempe every year and pleases the eye.

Maroon Monsoon Grade: A-

The Week to Come

Uniform

In their first road game two weeks ago, ASU wore their classic gold helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant uniform combination to Lubbock when Texas Tech had a home whiteout game. As the Sun Devils travel to Palo Alto to take on Stanford, their first Pac-12 conference road game brings along with it their first true road jersey. They will wear another classic combination when they don their gold helmet/white jersey/maroon pant uniform combination against the Cardinal.

Week 5 marks the first game of the 2017 season that Arizona State will not be wearing a maroon jersey. The white jersey features “Arizona State” in black Sun Devil Bold font across the chest. The nameplate on the back of the jersey also utilizes the black Sun Devil Bold font. On the front of the jersey near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac 12 shield and at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman. The maroon player numbers are outlined in gold on both the front and back of the jersey and the maroon pants have a prominent black pitchfork with gold trim on the left thigh.

Helmet

The matte gold helmet will feature a standard sized maroon pitchfork with gold trim, and having just seen the large pitchfork last week for the maroon monsoon, it bears repeating that the gold helmet shell remains as the only one in the ASU helmet selection to not have a large pitchfork decal used on it. It will also feature a maroon facemask as well as a 3D bumper on the front of the helmet that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.

The back of the helmet will feature a maroon Pac-12 shield, as well as a maroon outline of the state of Arizona with a small maroon pitchfork over Tempe. Also featured on the back of the helmet is a small Sunburst logo which will be on the back of ASU helmets all season long. On the decal above the Sunburst is text that reads “Frank Kush” which is completed with the phrase “Builder of Champions” underneath the Sunburst.

Special Note: Both Arizona State and Stanford will have a blue and purple ribbon decal on their helmets as part of Brenda Taylor’s #SetTheExpectation campaign advocating coaches and athletes to pledge against sexual assault and physical abuse.

Cleats

The Sun Devils will again wear white cleats this week. The white, low top Adi-Zeros will be worn by the lighter, speed position players like wide receivers and the defensive secondary. They feature a metallic gold plating on the sole of the cleat and maroon accents.

The Adidas Freak mid-tops will be worn by heavy, speed players like linebackers and tight ends. They too have metallic gold plating on the sole, but also boast gold accented toes and maroon accents.

Finally, the Adidas Freak high tops will be worn by linemen on both sides of the ball, as they provide a great deal of support for the pressure and torque that the larger players put on their ankles and feet. The Freak high tops also have a gold accent that begins at the toe, but continues and is the dominant color of the sole. There is a small metallic gold plate accent on the bottom of the shoe as well. Just as with the other two shoe styles, the Freak high tops have maroon accents.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear white base gloves this week, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. In both pictures, the gloves on the bottom are Adi-Zeros and they feature a white pitchfork with maroon trim which can be seen when the two palms are placed together. The gloves on the top left are Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. The gloves on the top right are Adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.

Reaction

With this weekend’s uniform combination, the gold helmet will have been worn by the Sun Devils for four out of the first five games of the 2017 season. That being said, this traditional look for an away game never fails to impress.

The gold lid counters the maroon bottom allowing them to complement each other. The white jersey is anchored by the dark maroon player numbers, perfectly accented by gold. The pitchfork trim on the sleeves is maroon as well. Those elements tie the helmet and the pants together to make it a complete look despite all three elements being different base colors. Most college football uniforms are either monochromatic, or have at least two of the three major elements (helmet, jersey, and pants) matching in base color. This combination is a special one because it defies that formula by having three unique colors for each of the base elements and always looks incredible.

After a week with some variety in the form of the Maroon Monsoon, this is certainly a retreat back to the traditional theme of the uniforms this season. However, it is a new, unique combo for the 2017 season, so we’ll take it.

Fantasy Combo of the Week

This week’s Fantasy Combo comes to us from Klayton Chew, who you can follow on Twitter at @Ch3wy0220. It is new spin on an old classic. Rather than the traditional gold/maroon/gold combination, Klayton changes one major element, giving the uniform as a whole a fresh new look as it features a gold helmet, black jersey, and gold pants. The gold helmet has a standard sized, black pitchfork with maroon trim. The black jersey has gold numbers outlined in maroon with gold Sun Devils script across the chest. The shoulder trim on the jersey is gold, and the gloves are black base with gold accents, as are the shoes. The gold pants have a maroon pitchfork with black trim to finish out the combo. Thank you for submitting the sharp look, Klayton!

If you would like to submit a Fantasy Combo of the week to me, please visit thedevilswear.com and take a screen cap or save the link to your final product and send them to me by tweeting me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7.

