Goodyear PD 'Go Pink' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Goodyear Police Department will have its own way to support and raise awareness about breast cancer in October.

Pink ribbons with a pink police patch logo will be displayed on the back window of all police cars in Goodyear for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Oct is Nat Breast Cancer Awareness Month. GYPD bringing attn & education on early detection & prevention. A sneak peek on what's coming... pic.twitter.com/9RZTdFUxfs — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) September 13, 2017

A specialized Chevrolet Tahoe police SUV will have a pink push bar on its bumper to commend survivors and those who currently suffer with breast cancer.

Goodyear Police will also partner with the Goodyear Fire Department for Relay for Life at the Goodyear Ballpark on Oct. 7. Members of the relay plan to walk for 12 continuous hours to raise money for cancer awareness and research.

Who: Goodyear Police Department

What: Pink Ribbon Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month/Relay for Life

When: October 1-31, 2017 (Pink Ribbon Campaign) and Relay for Life Oct. 7, 6 p.m. through Oct. 8th 6 a.m.

Where: City of Goodyear, Relay for Life at the Goodyear Ballpark: 1933 S Ballpark Way, Goodyear

