Arizona Game and Fish: Frye Creek closed to fishing

Posted: Updated:
Fishing in the the Frye Creek has been suspended to allow population regrowth among Gila trout. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department) Fishing in the the Frye Creek has been suspended to allow population regrowth among Gila trout. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
Gila trout populate along the streams affected by the Frye Fire that burned along Mt. Graham this past summer. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department) Gila trout populate along the streams affected by the Frye Fire that burned along Mt. Graham this past summer. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Frye Creek is temporarily closed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department in order to evaluate and restore the population of Gila trout.

This follows the Frye Fire that singed the slopes of Mt. Graham this past summer, and the flooding of debris into the creek has created widespread habitat damage.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) says they hope to reopen the stream to fishing once the habitat is suitable for the re-population and fishing of Gila trout.

[RELATED: Frye Fire fueled by dead vegetation from past fire]

The closure does not include the Frye Mesa Reservoir, where the trout are stocked for recreational purposes. However, the Coronado National Forrest has issued closures for the Frye Mesa Reservoir Lakes and surrounding trails.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

The Frye Fire devastated 48,000-acres of the national park area, including the Frye and Ash creeks. Both populations of Gila trout were then listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The post-fire floods moved ash, sediment, and debris through the creeks.

The good news, just before the flooding, AZGFD were able to save 190 Gila trout from Frye and Ash creeks. They were transported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Mora Fish Hatchery in New Mexico.

[RELATED: Game & Fish rescue some Gila trout from potential devastation]

The creeks were both recently surveyed by the AZGFD and did not find any fish. The streams will be monitored annually to document habitat changes and recovery.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   