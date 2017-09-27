Arizona Game and Fish: Frye Creek closed to fishing

Gila trout populate along the streams affected by the Frye Fire that burned along Mt. Graham this past summer. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

Fishing in the the Frye Creek has been suspended to allow population regrowth among Gila trout. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

Frye Creek is temporarily closed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department in order to evaluate and restore the population of Gila trout.

This follows the Frye Fire that singed the slopes of Mt. Graham this past summer, and the flooding of debris into the creek has created widespread habitat damage.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) says they hope to reopen the stream to fishing once the habitat is suitable for the re-population and fishing of Gila trout.

The closure does not include the Frye Mesa Reservoir, where the trout are stocked for recreational purposes. However, the Coronado National Forrest has issued closures for the Frye Mesa Reservoir Lakes and surrounding trails.

The Frye Fire devastated 48,000-acres of the national park area, including the Frye and Ash creeks. Both populations of Gila trout were then listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The post-fire floods moved ash, sediment, and debris through the creeks.

The good news, just before the flooding, AZGFD were able to save 190 Gila trout from Frye and Ash creeks. They were transported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Mora Fish Hatchery in New Mexico.

The creeks were both recently surveyed by the AZGFD and did not find any fish. The streams will be monitored annually to document habitat changes and recovery.

