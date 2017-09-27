Schlotzsky's restaurant celebrates 46th birthday

Schlotzsky’s is turning 46 on October 3.

To celebrate its birthday, Schlotzsky’s is offering "The Original sandwich" for just $1.99. The deal will be running all day at all eight Valley Schlotzsky locations.

To honor its Texas roots, all proceeds from the deal will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief.

In addition to the sandwich deal, customers can enter to win up to $1,000 cash or free Schlotzsky’s for a year, and other small prizes every day.

You can enter to win from now until 11:59 p.m. on October 3rd.

To enter you can download the Schlotzky’s Lotz4Me app or visit a participating Schlotzsky’s location.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.