Border Patrol agents carry man with broken legs

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found a man with two broken legs Saturday night and carried him for about 1 mile, according to a news release.

Agents from the Casa Grande Station responded to a 911 call near Sells. Border patrol agents found a man with two broken legs in an area that was inaccessible to helicopters and vehicles, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 911 call came from a man who said he left an injured person behind who needed medical help. The agents obtained GPS coordinates from the call and found a Mexican national unable to walk. Six agents had to carry the injured man about 1 mile to the nearest Border Patrol vehicle because the terrain was rough and remote.

Local emergency medical services took the man to a Tucson hospital for treatment. He has been released from the hospital and is in Border Patrol custody pending processing for immigration violations.

Border Patrol urges anyone in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon before it is too late. Smugglers often abandon people in the desert who are unable to keep up with the group, according to the news release.

