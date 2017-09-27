Free fishing fun at Alvord Lake on Oct. 7

Enjoy some free family fun on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Alvord Lake.

Maricopa County supervisor Steve Gallardo and the Arizona Game and Fish Department Sport Fishing Education Program staff and volunteers are hosting a family fishing event from 8 a.m. to noon at the Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.

There is no need to bring a fishing license, gear, or even fishing knowledge.

[RELATED: Fishing class]

Experts will help teach about the heritage-rich sport of fishing, from tying knots to casting baits and pulling in some fish.

Arizona Game and Fish will provide loaner rods and bait, but participants may bring their own if they want.

Fishing licenses are not required during the event hours for those who register at the Game and Fish booth. The event is open to all ages.

[RELATED: Game and Fish filling Arizona waters with 250K more fish]

The Maricopa County supervisor and the Arizona Game and Fish Department have also partnered with Phoenix Councilman Nowakowski, H.E.C.H.O. (Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors) and the Laveen Baseball League to put on this event.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.