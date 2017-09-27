Beets and Burrata, Lobster Mac and Cheese and Hand Cut Burger

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Roberts from Hand Cut Chophouse in Scottsdale.

Beets and Burrata:

1 piece of fresh burrata

2 tablespoons of lemon herb oil

1 tablespoon of herb sea salt

6 slices of roasted golden beets

.5 cup baby arugula and fresh dill

2 ounces of hibiscus honey

Season arugula/dill and beets with the lemon herb oil and then place on a chilled plate. Place burratta on top of the arugula salad in the middle of the plate and then season with the herb sea salt and finish the plate with the drizzle of hibiscus honey.



Lobster Mac and Cheese:

3 ounces of fresh cut lobster tail

2 cups of pre cooked cavatappi pasta

1/2 cup of lobster bisque

4 slices of american cheese

2 ounces of fresh peas

2 ounces of cherry tomato

salt and pepper to taste

1 ounce of herbed bacon bread crumbs

Saute tomato and peas with the lobster and add your pre cooked pasta, deglaze with the lobster bisque, reduce by half and then add your cheese. Season to taste and then place in serving dish. Top with the herb bacon breadcrumbs.



Hand Cut Burger:

6 ounces of local grass fed ground beef

2 slices of your choice of cheese

1/2 ounce of smoked sea salt seasoning

1 ounce shredded lettuce

2 slices of heirloom tomato

2 slices of sweet vidalia onion

3 slices of local dill pickle

2 ounces of tomato aioli

1 fresh baked brioche burger bun

Season your burger patty with the smoked sea salt seasoning and cook on griddle to your desired temperature. Melt your cheese and set aside to rest. Toast your burger bun and begin to build your masterpiece. Tomato aioli goes on both sides of the toasted bun and then on the bottom bun place pickles, shredded lettuce and sweet onion. Top with burger and heirloom tomato and serve.