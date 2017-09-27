Prescott men arrested for selling heroin from a hotel

Joel Honeycutt and roommate Thomas Ambergey charged with selling heroin out of Prescott hotel. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

Two Prescott men were arrested on drug charges for selling heroin out of a hotel.

Suspects 24-year-old Joel Honeycutt and 25-year-old Thomas Ambergey are charged with drug possession, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. Honeycutt faces additional charges of selling narcotics.

In the past recent weeks, Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives received information from neighbors about heroin distribution out of a Prescott hotel.

Deputies reportedly found approximately 17 grams of heroin, used syringes, tin foil, bindle baggies used to package and sell heroin, spoons with drug residue, a large amount of money and a digital scale.

Honeycutt and Ambergey were arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. Honeycutt remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. Amburgey is released.

Both connected to additional law enforcement investigations — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) September 27, 2017

