Mesa woman becomes victim of MoneyGram fraud

Jo Ricker has a passion for Harley Davidsons.

"I've been riding for almost 20 years."

She loves them so much that she got a job at a Valley Harley-Davidson dealership.

"I work in motor clothes sales, so I help with everything from boots to helmets and jackets and t-shirts, and all those fun things people wear that Harley-Davidson is known for."

But this Mesa resident says she feels like she's being taken for a ride when she bought a money order from MoneyGram, a money transfer company.

"$304.47."

After getting a MoneyGram for $304, Ricker mailed it out but it never went into the hands of the person it was intended for.

That's because it was stolen from a mailbox located near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road. And get this: the thief who stole it actually used a thick black marker and put his name on the MoneyGram.

"He clearly wrote over somebody's else's name that was originally put on there."

On the back of the MoneyGram it states "This Money Order will not be paid if it has been forged, altered or stolen." But despite that warning, Ricker says the thief successfully cashed the $304 money order.

"What’s funny is they even wrote over my name with their little pen and then they signed it on the back and the ink even leaked through when they made it out to themselves. It's just crazy."

Ricker contacted MoneyGram and was told she had to pay $18 for a copy of the cashed MoneyGram and another $35 for them to open an investigation, which they did.

She also filled out an affidavit explaining she's a victim, but MoneyGram said it could take 120 days for a refund, if she got anything at all. Remember, this has been going on since February with no resolution.

3 On Your Side got involved and after speaking with MoneyGram, the company agreed to return $304 to Ricker.

Ricker says she appreciates that, but being a theft victim, she says she's a little disappointed it's taken seven months and assistance from 3 On Your Side to make that refund happen.

"I want my money back. Legitimately, this says I paid for something and it was stolen fraudulently, and they say we'll reimburse you. I want their apology and I want my money back."

A big thank you to MoneyGram. They didn't tell us how or why the fraudulent MoneyGram slipped through, but they are issuing a $304 refund and we appreciate that.

MoneyGram provided 3 On Your Side the following statement:

“Our investigation shows that Ms. Ricker’s money order was forged and the fraud was not detected by the person or persons who cashed the money order. MoneyGram has contacted Ms. Ricker and informed her that we have expedited the refund process so she will receive her refund very soon. MoneyGram wants to remind all consumers that once money orders are purchased, they should be treated like cash and sent or delivered to the receiver in the most secure manner possible.”

