Bottle-fed kittens need foster homes in Phoenix

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is in desperate need of foster homes for their tiny kittens in the Bottle Baby ICU.(Source: Arizona Humane Society)

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is in desperate need of foster homes for their tiny, bottle-fed kittens in the Bottle Baby ICU.

The ICU was designed to provide care for 60 kittens, but last month alone AHS had over 140 new kitten arrivals. The ICU is full with kittens whose ages range from a few hours old to 4 weeks old.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Volunteers and staff are working around the clock to try and save all the kittens, but they need foster homes.

[RELATED: Bottle Baby ICU at Humane Society overflowing with tiny kittens]

If you are interested in fostering a kitten for about four weeks you can visit azhumane.org and complete the online foster orientation.

AHS will provide all the necessary supplies and support needed for the fosters to successfully raise a bottle-fed kitten. Once the kitten is 8 weeks old, they are ready for adoption.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.