My new secret weapon in the kitchen

Posted: Updated:
By April Warnecke, Good Morning Arizona Meteorologist
Connect
(3TV/CBS 5) -

As the leaves are changing (in some parts of the country) and the temperatures are dropping, I start daydreaming about fall soups and stews I can cook up in my slow cooker. But this fall, I’m swapping out my slow cooker for my pressure cooker.

Let me say, I’ve never been much of a chef. But these days, you combine my lack of cooking skills with a busy work schedule, then throw in kids’ homework and weeknight sports practices… and you get a whole lot of takeout. 

[RELATED: DIY Week: Do it yourself dinners with the Instant Pot]

My biggest issue is that I mostly just feel lost in the kitchen. I lose patience quickly when recipes aren’t simple or ingredients are hard to find.

Then I found the Instant Pot. The new pressure cookers have a cult-like following -- and I’ve joined the cult. In the few short weeks I’ve owned my Instant Pot, I’ve used it several times a week. Because of the popularity of the appliance, there are plenty of recipes at my fingertips on Pinterest. And there are Facebook groups and pages where other “IP” users share not only recipes but also questions, solutions and tips for other wannabe Instant Pot chefs.

There was definitely a learning curve in figuring out how the IP works, but now that I’ve got the hang of it, I feel empowered in the kitchen. 

I’ve been making recipes my family loves like Joanie Simon’s Barbacoa Bowl. And homemade mac and cheese.And raspberry short ribs. And chicken cacciatore. And cilantro-lime rice.

My real secret is that I double the amounts on some of these and make enough for two meals, saving me from needing takeout on another weeknight. 

MOBILE/APP USERS:  Click here to see Joanie Simon's image of her Barbacoa Bowl

The slow cooker was great, but I feel like a world of new options has been opened up since the Instant Pot requires less than an hour for most recipes that would take 6 to 8 hours in a slow cooker. 

MOBILE/APP USERS:  Click here to see the image of mac 'n cheese

I love my new Instant Pot so much, I even decided to jazz it up with this Ryan Gosling decal

MOBILE/APP USERS:  Click here to see the pic of the Ryan Gosling decal

Check out the story I did recently for Good Morning Arizona about my love for my Instant Pot and let me know YOUR favorite recipes to try next! 

[MORE: Weather blog]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   