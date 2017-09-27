Maricopa County Animal Care and Control offers adoptions for a discounted price

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control needs your help. The adoption center is overpopulated and the larger dogs are forced to double up in kennels, making it difficult to keep them in the best care possible.

In efforts to get more families in the Valley to adopt, MCACC is now offering dogs that weigh 25 pounds or more to go home with a family for $17, a discounted licensing fee. Adoption fees would normally range up to $150.

Both Mesa and Phoenix MCACC locations will have the discount.

If you would like to adopt, MCACC will also host a "Fast Track" foster orientation event Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.maricopa.gov/pets.

