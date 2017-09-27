Tater Tot-chos, Z’paghetti Bolognese and I Dream of Peanut Butter Pie

Recipe's courtesy of Hungry Girl Chef Lillien; Author of Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry OBSESSED.

Tater Tot-chos



1/2 of recipe (14 tots): 210 calories, 9g total fat (5g sat fat),

768mg sodium, 17.5g carbs, 4g fiber, 6g sugars, 16.5g protein



You’ll Need: baking sheet, parchment paper, food processor, large microwave-safe bowl, fine-mesh strainer, clean dish towel (or paper towels)



Prep: 20 minutes • Cook: 30 minutes • Cool: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups roughly chopped cauliflower

1/4 cup egg whites (about 2 large eggs’ worth)

1/4 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese

2 tablespoons seeded and chopped jalapeño peppers

1/4 cup Salsa

2 tablespoons light sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped scallions



1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until reduced to the consistency of coarse breadcrumbs.

3. Place cauliflower crumbs in a large microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave for 2 minutes.

4. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for another 2 minutes, or until hot and soft.

5. Transfer to a fine-mesh strainer to drain. Let cool for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle.

6. Using a clean dish towel (or paper towels), firmly press out as much liquid as possible—there will be a lot.

7. Return cauliflower crumbs to the large bowl. Add egg whites, breadcrumbs, Parm, and seasonings. Add 2 tablespoons Mexican-blend cheese, and mix thoroughly.

8. Firmly and evenly form mixture into 28 tots, each about 1 inch long, 1/2 inch wide, and 1/2 inch thick.

9. Evenly lay tots on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes.

10. Carefully flip. Bake until golden brown and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes.

11. Arrange tots on the center of the sheet, so they are touching. Sprinkle with remaining 6 tablespoons Mexican blend cheese, and top with jalapeño peppers.

12. Bake until cheese has melted, about 3 minutes.

13. Serve topped with salsa, sour cream, and scallions.



Z’paghetti Bolognese

Obsession confession: I’ve been known to have TWO servings of this recipe

at once . . . It’s one of my absolute favorites, and the calorie count is so low!

1/4th of recipe (about 1 3/4 cups): 181 calories, 5g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 579mg sodium, 18.5g carbs, 5g fiber, 11g sugars, 17g protein

Ingredients:

2 pounds spiralized zucchini (about 4 medium zucchini)

13/4 cups canned crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

11/2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

11/2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped carrots

8 ounces raw extra-lean ground beef (4% fat or less)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Optional topping: grated Parmesan cheese





1. Bring an extra-large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Cook and stir zucchini until hot and slightly softened, about 3 minutes.

2. Transfer zucchini to a strainer, and thoroughly drain excess liquid.

3. In a medium-large bowl, combine crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, and Italian seasoning. Add 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder and onion powder, and mix well.

4. Drizzle oil in the skillet, and return to medium-high heat. Add celery, onion, and carrots. Cook and stir until slightly softened, about 2 minutes.

5. Reduce heat to medium. Add beef, and season with salt, pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder and onion powder. Cook, stir, and crumble until veggies have softened and beef is fully cooked, about 5 minutes.

6. Add tomato mixture to the skillet. Cook and stir until hot and well mixed, about 1 minute.

7. Add drained zucchini, and cook and stir until hot and well mixed, about 2 minutes.



Move over, bananas. A zucchini actually has MORE potassium than a banana!

I Dream of Peanut Butter Pie

1/8th of pie: 192 calories, 10g total fat (4g sat fat), 248mg sodium, 18.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 4g sugars, 12g protein

You’ll Need: 9-inch pie pan, nonstick spray, small blender or food processor, small microwave-safe bowl, 2 large bowls

Prep: 15 minutes • Cook: 15 minutes • Cool: 20 minutes • Chill: 4 hours

Ingredients:

CRUST

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup whipped butter

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

3 tablespoons powdered peanut butter or defatted peanut flour

2 teaspoons Truvia spoonable calorie-free sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

FILLING

1/2 cup powdered peanut butter or defatted peanut flour

1 1/2 cups fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup light/reduced fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter (no sugar added)

2 tablespoons Truvia spoonable calorie-free sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie pan with nonstick spray.

2. Place oats in a small blender or food processor, and pulse until reduced to the consistency of coarse flour.

3. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter for 30 seconds, or until melted.

4. In a large bowl, combine ground oats, melted butter, and remaining crust ingredients. Mix until uniform with the consistency of wet sand.

5. Evenly distribute mixture along the bottom of the pie pan, using your hands or a flat utensil to firmly press and form the crust. Press it into the edges and up along the sides of the pan.

6. Bake until firm, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, make the filling. In a second large bowl, combine powdered peanut butter/peanut flour with 1/3 cup water. Stir until uniform.

8. Add all remaining filling ingredients to the bowl. Mix until smooth and uniform.

9. Top crust with filling, and smooth out the top. Refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours.