Imagine Dragons play music with kids at a Mesa children's hospital

Imagine Dragons kicked off their world tour right here in Phoenix Tuesday night, but before they took the stage, they visited some kids at Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa.

The band had a special jam session with the patients in the hospital's music therapy room called Sophie's Place.

The Forever Young Foundation, which partnered with the hospital to create the therapy room, helped bring the band in for the kids.

"It's amazing to have this facility but music just kind of adds another dimension I think to the healing process that nothing else can," said Daniel Wayne Sermon, who plays acoustic guitar for the band.

The band brought in drums, guitars and tambourines for the children to play and sing along with.

"Music can be light in a place that's otherwise all dark," said Ben McKee, the band's bass player.

The band made the most of their time in Arizona before playing their show at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The band will play in California next and then move on to Vegas.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.