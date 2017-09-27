Jaime's Local Love: Lilac Bakery

Lauren Paulsen started baking at the age of 15. By 17, she was a high school senior making the desserts for a restaurant before school every morning.

Now, she and her father teamed up for a Dad and Daughter owned bakery. Lilac Bakery opened in February at 28th Street and Indian School Road.

Lauren features her own made-from-scratch recipes, along with some recipes from her bakers and even her mom-- Angie's Carrot Cake.

To Lauren-- fresh, organic and local are of the utmost importance. She sources local meats from Hobe Meats for her famous Bacon Biscuit. She serves

the local Passport Coffee from Scottsdale. Lilac Bakery bakes up fresh made cinnamon rolls, biscuits, biscotti, cookies, brownies, creme puffs, cakes

and so much more. It also features Tiny Tuesday with small versions of all the bakery favorites. Wacky Wednesday debuts some fun and flavorful cookies.

Lauren wants her bakers and her customers to have fun when they're in the store. Because as one sign reads, "You can't be sad while holding a cookie".

And sad, Lauren is not at all. She has already realized her high school dream of being a pastry chef and is so enjoying being a local business owner-- and

sharing that responsibility with her dad. She says he is the perfect business partner-- who is fueled on a daily creme puff.

Stop by and say hello to Lauren and her crew. She has gluten-free and vegan options and aims to keep her products free of dyes and other additives.

Lilac Bakery

2747 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 559-4869

OPEN: 7AM-3PM Tuesday-Sunday

Website: www.lilacbakeryaz.com

Facebook: Lilac Bakery AZ

Twitter: @lilacbakeryaz

Instagram: @lilacbakeryaz

