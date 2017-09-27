Activists demand name change for highway that might not exist

Clean up of the Jefferson Davis Memorial on Aug. 18 after it was tarred and feathered. (Source: Kelly Townsend via Facebook)

Activists are demanding that the state Board on Geographic and Historic Names change the name of the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway.

The Arizona Coalition for Change went before the Board Monday to make their demands.

The highway is named after Jefferson Davis, who served as President of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865. The demand for change comes on the heels of a recent nationwide movement to remove Confederate statues and monuments across the country.

Just last month a roadside marker for the Jefferson Davis Highway was tarred and feathered, and another Arizona Confederate monument was vandalized with spray paint.

"To have any highway, any monument, any bridge named after a guy who believed that Arizonans shouldn't be equal, is something we can't stand for," said State Representative Reginald Bolding.

However, the highway itself might not even exist.

While it was originally supposed to stretch from Virginia to San Diego, it was decommissioned almost 100 years ago.

The Board on Geographic and Historic names will look into whether any pieces of the original highway remain in Arizona, but until that time they are tabling the issue.

