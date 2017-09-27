Suspected impaired driver crashes into Mesa city bus

A car crashed into a Valley Metro bus in Mesa Wednesday morning. According to Mesa PD, the bus was stopped near 200 S. Dobson Road for a railroad crossing as is required. A car going southbound failed to stop and hit the back of the bus.

Six people were on the bus and no one was injured. Mesa police said the driver of the car is suspected of impairment. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The area is restricted while the crash is being cleared.

Dobson Road southbound from Main Street heavily restricted due to traffic accident. Avoid area. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 27, 2017

