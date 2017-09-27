Male bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Tempe

The windshield of the gray sedan caved in from the impact of the bicyclist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was seriously hurt after being struck while riding his bicycle by a car in Tempe early Wednesday morning, according to Tempe police.

The man was riding near the intersection of Broadway Road and Elm Street when he was struck by a gray sedan.

The windshield of the gray sedan caved in from the impact of the bicyclist.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and there does not seem to be any impairment involved.

Eastbound traffic on Broadway Road from Dorsey Lane to McClintock Drive is blocked while police investigate the crash.

Working a traffic collision at McClintock & Elm St., traffic restrictions from Dorsey to McClintock- Eastbound lanes only pic.twitter.com/qYjMFRI4m7 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 27, 2017

