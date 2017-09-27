2 previously deported MS-13 gang members arrested in Arizona

Border Patrol officials say agents from the Nogales and Tucson stations have arrested two previously deported MS-13 gang members.

They say agents arrested 31-year-old Eugenio Franco of Mexico shortly after he illegally crossed the U.S. border west of Nogales last Saturday.

On Monday morning, Tucson Station agents arrested 41-year-old Julio Santos of El Salvador after he entered the country illegally through the desert near Arivaca.

Federal authorities say both men have extensive criminal histories and now face prosecution for re-entering the U.S. following deportation.

They say the MS-13 gang is believed to have been founded in Los Angeles in the 1980s by immigrants fleeing El Salvador's bloody civil war and has grown into one of the largest street gangs in the U.S.

