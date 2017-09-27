Mesa man charged with the murder of his wife

A Mesa man was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead in their apartment the previous night.

According to Mesa police, officers responded to the home near 14th and Center streets at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers made contact with the resident, 54-year-old Alvin Johnson Jr.

Officers said Johnson had his hands up and was repeatedly saying "I did it, arrest me." Police found Johnson's wife, 53-year-old Michelle Lynne Johnson, deceased inside the home.

Mesa PD said other adult family members were present during the incident and witnesses stated he was heard saying "I killed her" and "I'm going to prison, call the cops."

Police say Johnson provided contradictory statements to officers on scene, saying he did not mean to kill her. He also told police that he had been drinking and when he returned home and was getting into bed, the gun just went off.

Officers said some of his statements indicated the victim was awake when the shooting happened and others that she was sleeping when the incident occurred. Johnson also told police that he may not remember everything that happened because he was drunk.

Johnson did acknowledge that he was recklessly handling the gun, police said. Johnson was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

