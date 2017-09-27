Phoenix police investigating a double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in Phoenix. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at a house near 26th and Campbell avenues.

Phoenix police said three adults either in their late teens or early 20s were in a vehicle when shots rang out.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, two were transported to a trauma center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Phoenix police said the third person was not injured. According to police, there are two suspects who are both males wearing hoodies. Police say both suspects fled on foot in different directions.

Campbell Avenue and Hazelwood Street are both closed off from the frontage road to 27th Avenue while police continue their investigation.

