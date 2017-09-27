Top fishing spots across Phoenix-metro area

Arizona may only have a couple natural lakes but that doesn't stop fishers from taking advantage of the several man-made lakes stocked with plenty of fish. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona may only have a couple natural lakes but that doesn't stop anglers from taking advantage of the several man-made lakes stocked with plenty of fish. The Phoenix-metropolitan area has plenty of choices for fishermen and fisherwomen to choose from. Whether you're in Chandler, Phoenix or Peoria, there are plenty of options made available by the Arizona Game and Fish and Parks and Recreation departments. Just remember, bring those fishing licenses with you!

All community lakes are stocked during the fall and spring unless weather or conditions at the site interfere. For all fishing regulation information, click here.

Desert Breeze Lake - Chandler

Desert Breeze Lake in Chandler offers plenty for fishers and their families. The 4-acre lake, with a maximum depth of 12 feet, is stocked with catfish, trout, bass and more.

Desert Breeze Lake is located within Desert Breeze Park which offers plenty of other amenities for your non-fisher friends or family. The park includes a playground, several walking trails, splash park and a train ride. Plus, it is a great location for those who still play Pokemon Go.

The lake is located at 660 N. Desert Breeze Boulevard East and its park hours are from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Desert Breeze Lake:

4 catfish

4 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum)

10 sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

Chaparral Lake - Scottsdale

Chaparral Lake is one of the few community lakes that offers boating. The 10-acre lake has a few regulations: Boating is permitted between sunrise and sunset with a proper floatation device, electric trolling motors may be used but gas motors are not allowed and model boats may be operated only in areas designated for that purpose.

Other than boating, Chaparral Lake, located at 5401 N. Hayden Road, offers a dog park, public pool and playground for you to enjoy the day. But nothing beats getting out on the water with a canoe, your fishing rod and your go-to lure with bait. The park is open from sunrise to 10:30 p.m.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Chaparral Lake:

4 catfish

4 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum)

10 sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

Tempe Town Lake - Tempe

One of the most recognized lakes in Phoenix, Tempe Town Lake offers beautiful views, activities and fishing. Anglers will find a wide array of fish in Tempe Town Lake and maybe some treasure too! Fishers who like to get on the water have the option to but must wear a floatation device. Also, powerboats are restricted to single electric motors. Lastly, all boats operating after dark and before sunrise are required to have lights on.

Other than a relaxing day of fishing with a gorgeous view of Tempe's skyline or the Tempe Town Bridge, Tempe Town Lake offers a marina, playground, multi-use trails and plenty of green to run around on.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Tempe Town Lake:

4 catfish

4 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum)

10 sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

Alvord Lake - Phoenix

Alvord Lake at the Cesar Chavez Park is another community lake that offers anglers the boating experience. Once again, floatation devices are required and no motors are allowed at this location.

Cesar Chavez Park, located at 7858 S. 35th Avenue, sports a pretty 4.5 out of five stars on Yelp and it's not hard to see why. The 25-acre lake offers plenty of shade to go along with group ramadas, boating and a playground. Better yet, a public golf course and library are within walking distance so fishing isn't the only thing you can plan for the day.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Alvord Lake:

4 catfish

4 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum)

10 sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

Lake Pleasant - Peoria

Lake Pleasant offers the widest variety of fish with 12 different species including three types of bass, two types of crappie, two types of catfish, two types of sunfish, tilapia, bigmouth buffalo fish and bluegill. This 10,000-acre lake is truly an anglers paradise within a short drive from Phoenix.

If you are a more experienced fisherman or fisherwoman, you can try your hand at one of the several fishing tournaments the Lake Pleasant Regional Park hosts every year.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Lake Pleasant:

10 catfish

Unlimited crappie

6 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum); Unlimited striped bass

Unlimited sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

SRP canals - Metro area

Now, this is a fishing spot almost anyone living near Phoenix has access to without a vehicle. SRP canals are indeed legal fishing spots with a valid Arizona fishing license. Keep in mind, it is illegal to remove white amur from the canals. SRP mandates that if you catch a white amur, you must release it immediately, unharmed. This is because white amur are a natural alternative to machinery and chemicals to control weeds in canals.

Other than white amur, everything else is game. The canals sport a diverse amount of species including catfish, trout and sunfish. Just like lakes, fishers are responsible for adhering to all Arizona fishing regulations which include rules about species of fish, catch limits, bait and number of poles.

For daily bag limits and possessions for the SRP canals, click here.

For more information on the canals, click here.

Pioneer Lake - Peoria

Pioneer Lake may only be 5 acres but don't let that fool you. It offers quaint fishing, alongside a dog park, walking path and heritage court. Pioneer Park, located at 8755 N. 83rd Avenue, is open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Alvord Lake:

4 catfish

4 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum)

10 sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

Encanto Lake - Phoenix

Encanto Lake offers arguably the most unique fishing experience available. Located in Encanto Park, the 7.5-acre lake is surrounded with things to do besides fishing. Which may or may not be a good thing, depending on how quietly you like to fish.

Encanto Park, located at 2605 N. 15th Avenue, has a basketball park, swimming pool, paddleboat rentals and the Enchanted Island Amusement Park. If you are looking for a fun, fulfilled day, Encanto Lake has plenty surrounding it.

Here are the daily bag and possession limits for Encanto Lake:

4 catfish

4 trout

2 bass (13 inch minimum)

10 sunfish

1 white amur (30 inch minimum)

Statewide limits apply to all other species

For more information on the lake, click here.

