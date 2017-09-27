Man trapped for over an hour after Avondale accident; 3 injured

A man was trapped for over an hour inside of his vehicle after an overnight accident in Avondale that injured three. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was trapped for over an hour inside of his vehicle after an overnight accident in Avondale that injured three.

A blue truck ended up on top of another vehicle, requiring a male driver and female passenger to be extricated from the vehicle.

The serious accident occurred near El Mirage Road and Camelback Road sometime before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The male driver of the blue truck was removed from his vehicle without needing extrication and was transported to a local hospital, according to fire personnel.

Both the male and female inside of the other vehicle required extrication by firefighters.

The female passenger was extricated first, relatively quickly and was immediately transported to a local hospital. The male driver required more intricate extrication, which lasted over an hour and a half, said fire personnel.

Due to the blue truck being on top of the other vehicle, one of the tires penetrated the inside of the vehicle, pinning and trapping the man.

Firefighters had to wait for the truck to be lifted up before they could extricate the man. Once the extrication was complete, the man was also transported to a local hospital.

Despite the serious accident, fire personnel said they believe all three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation by Avondale police.

