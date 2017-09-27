Mother mourns 19-year-old-son killed in small plane crash

Linnertz was also a father of a 4-month-old son, who passionately cared for his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jeremiah Linnertz (left) was flying with Spencer Kihlstrom (right) when the plane went down. (Source: Facebook)

Jeremy Linnertz was killed in a plane crash during the weekend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Family members are making final funeral arrangements for two 19-year-old friends who were killed in a small plane crash near Prescott.

Spencer Kihlstrom and Jeremiah “Jeremy” Linnertz, both from Chino Valley, were in a single-engine Cessna that took off Friday and disappeared.

Searchers found the wreckage Saturday just before 1 p.m. several miles east of Paulden.

Wendy Windsor, Linnertz’s mother, said the two 19-year-olds were friends since high school. They were both in ROTC at Chino Valley High School.

She said Kihlstrom, who had a pilot’s license, would frequently take her son flying.

“He would show me videos and pictures and stuff from the airplane and everything that they did. Always made me a little nervous and everything because you know, you just kind of want to keep your kid's feet on the ground, but he loved it,” she said.

“It was kind of a stress relief just to be able to go up and fly,” Windsor added.

Linnertz was a quiet 19-year-old who loved learning about military history, she said. He was also a father of a 4-month-old son, who passionately cared for his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.

“He was always there for them,” Windsor said. "He would bring diapers over, formula, whatever -- whatever they needed."

"I just miss him terribly," she added.

Federal investigators say it may take a year or more to complete their inquiry.

The family says services for Linnertz have been tentatively set for Saturday at 11 a.m. The family has established a GoFundMe page for his children.

