VP Pence to visit Phoenix next week for fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the Valley.

He's expected to be in Phoenix for a fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

It's unclear where it will be.

Pence was in the Phoenix area in late August where he joined President Donald Trump for a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center. Pence introduced Trump to the crowd.

After the rally, things got unruly when police said protesters threw a gas canister at them. Several people were arrested and a couple of police officers were treated for heat exhaustion.

No one was seriously hurt. However, the altercation sparked heated meetings and calls for police reform.

