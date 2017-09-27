Phoenix horse trotting park set for demolition Wednesday

The trotting park first opened in the early 1960s to a crowd of more than 12,000 people. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Horse Trotting Park will be turned to rubble on Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Horse Trotting Park has sat empty since the mid-1960s and will finally be demolished on Wednesday.

The trotting park first opened in the early 1960s to a crowd of more than 12,000 people. However, it went belly up just two years later in 1966.

Since then the park has sat empty and decaying over the decades.

There has been a movement to try and save the park and turn it into something special. However, nothing came of it and the landowners decided it was time to take it down because of safety issues.

Demolition begins Wednesday morning.

