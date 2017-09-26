7th grader arrested for bringing gun & ammo to Chandler school, police say

The police report said the boy got the gun from his home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 13-year-old boy is in serious trouble after police said he brought a gun to a junior high in Chandler on Tuesday.

It happened at Santan Junior High School.

Police said the seventh-grader had a revolver and a box of ammunition inside his backpack. The gun wasn't loaded. He didn't threaten anyone and didn't wave it around, police said.

Officers said later that the boy was pushed by another student. He then told a different student that he had a gun in his backpack. That student told a teacher. The police were called just after 1:30 p.m.

He was arrested and booked into Maricopa County South East Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of misconduct involving weapons, carrying a concealed weapon and disruption of an educational facility.

Because he's under 18, his name hasn't been released.

Below is the message sent to parents on Tuesday afternoon:

Dear parents and guardians,



We are writing to you to let you know that a junior high student brought an unloaded gun to campus today. The student with the gun shared with another student that it was in a backpack. That student came forward to report to the principal immediately. No threat was made, the gun was taken without incident and students are safe.



The student was arrested and investigation is ongoing. The student will face discipline from the school up to and including expulsion, in accordance with Governing Board Policy JICI that prohibits students from carrying or possessing a weapon on school grounds, and consequences from law enforcement.



We ask that all parents, students and staff help in our school safety efforts by continuing to be the “eyes and ears” of our community. We hope you will talk with your child about the importance of informing staff whenever he/she has information related to the safety of the students and staff, just as the student did today.



To conclude, the purpose of this letter is not to alarm, but to inform. The safety of our students is a top priority and we thank you for giving this matter your careful attention.



Sincerely,



Barbara Kowalinski

Principal, Santan Junior High Amy O'Neal

Principal, Santan Elementary School

Below is the message that was sent to parents on Wednesday morning.

As a follow up regarding yesterday’s incident. The highest priority in our communication was to notify parents that the incident occurred and that students and staff were safe. As Chandler police stated, the student was in possession of a revolver and ammunition inside the backpack. The revolver was not loaded. The student did not threaten anyone at the school and did not brandish the weapon. The student was arrested and will be subject to disciplinary action by the school district per Governing Board Policy JICI. This policy prohibits students from carrying or possessing a weapon on school grounds. Consequences for actions such as these can result in discipline up to expulsion. Please continue to discuss with your children of notifying a responsible adult of any safety issue related to our school and community. The safety of our students is a top priority and we thank you for giving this matter your careful attention.



Sincerely,

Barbara Kowalinski

Principal, Santan Junior High Amy O'Neal

Principal, Santan Elementary School

