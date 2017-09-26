ASU student worried about her family in Puerto Rico

Although private donations are pouring in, Santiago feels the U.S. federal government isn't doing enough and isn't making Puerto Rico a priority. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The hurricane has left the island devastated. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Charlene Santiago is worried about her family in Puerto Rico. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“I love my island. I love my people," said Charlene Santiago.

Santiago was born and raised in Puerto Rico and her entire family is still there.

"They are near San Juan in Canovanas," said Santiago.

The small town near the capital city was lashed by the winds and rains of Hurricane Maria.

"It hit pretty bad but they are OK and luckily no one saw major damage to their houses," said Santiago.

Santiago felt helpless watching the coverage on TV knowing there wasn't much she could do except pray for her family.

"That was the hardest part, being over here and not knowing, not being able to do anything," said Santiago.

Now her family is trying to figure out what to do. Her grandfather has Parkinson's disease.

"They are considering sending my grandparents over here with me for a while," said Santiago.

Although private donations are pouring in, Santiago feels the U.S. federal government isn't doing enough and isn't making Puerto Rico a priority.

"This was almost a week ago and I think the biggest thing the problem we are missing is communication," said Santiago.

Santiago knows the next few months will be tough.

"For me, I know my family is OK but I feel for me and a lot of Puerto Ricans honestly it hurts to see like your country devastated," said Santiago.

