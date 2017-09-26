Monsoon 2017 will go down as a 'non-soon'

There were only nine days of rain during the monsoon in the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

OK, the monsoon doesn’t end on the calendar until Sept. 30 and we may see a few thunderstorms in eastern Arizona this week, but clearly, for the Valley, Monsoon 2017 ended several weeks ago when the moist, humid air that is typical of the season was swept out of the state.

[RELATED: Monsoon 2017: A mixed bag (so far)]

Arizona State climatologist Nancy Selover is a person after my own heart because she likes the “legacy” definition of the monsoon for Phoenix. That definition used for many decades relies on dew points of 55 degrees or more to announce the arrival of the monsoon. It also says this year the monsoon basically ended on Sept. 11. That’s the last day dew points averaged 55 degrees in Phoenix. Since then, it’s been dry. Back in the day, the National Weather Service would call the “end” of the monsoon when this occurred.

[RELATED: Is our monsoon changing?]

[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2017 monsoon]

Selover reports we got 2.32” of rain at Sky Harbor. That’s .39” below average. Below is a graphic that shows the past 10 monsoon rains for the Valley. It features five years above and five below.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click tap here for a graphic of monsoon rain levels for past 10 years]

Here’s another bit of cool information from Selover. The monsoon rain we did get came on only 14 days and of those, only nine days had significant rainfall of more than .02”. Think about that. A whole summer with nine days of rain.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather Blog]

For sure, other areas of the Valley did better. Some worse. We’ve got a Valley graphic which shows the relative rainfalls around town. The East Valley really got the most rain by far.

[RELATED: It never rains in MY neighborhood!]

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click tap here for a graphic of monsoon rain total for the Valley]

And finally, around the state, Tucson and Kingman got significantly more rain than average for the summer thunderstorm season, while Flagstaff got about average rain.

[azfamily.com Weather Tools: Interactive radar | 7-day forecast | Rain totals | Weather cameras ]

[3TV and CBS 5 meteorologists on Twitter: @AshleeDeMartino | @PaulHortonCBS5 | @royalnorman | @KimQuintero | @SchwartzTV | @aprilwarnecke ]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.