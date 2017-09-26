'You’re both fired!' sign taken away from football fans at Cards game

“It was a sarcastic and humorous way for me to express my displeasure with commissioner Goodell and displeasure with President Trump tweeting and the name calling,” she explained. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two Valley women say they’re shocked a sign they brought to the Arizona Cardinals versus the Dallas Cowboys football game Monday night in Glendale was taken away from them.

It read, “You’re both fired,” and showed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' picture along with pictures of President Donald Trump and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell below.

Ashley Fritz said she made the sign in response to the comments President Trump made last week about firing players who kneel during the national anthem.

According to the Cardinals website, “Signs cannot be commercial, political or obscene in nature.”

Fritz’s friend, Brooke Barr, went to the game with her and shot the Facebook live video moments after she said stadium security took it away. It happened around 5 p.m. before the game started and before the Cowboys took a knee.

“The moment it happened, we were both in shock,” they said.

In the video, Barr asked the security supervisor, “Hey sir, sir, sir can you tell us why you took our sign away?“

He answered, “We don’t allow political signs.”

“Interesting to me. I can’t take my sign out here and show how we feel but the players can kneel and share how they feel,” said Barr.

Both ladies admit to not looking up or knowing the “no political signs” rule beforehand.

“I’m fine with following the rules. We should’ve looked at the rules first,” said Barr.

3TV/CBS 5 asked Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton why that political sign policy is in place.

“All of our stadium policies are focused on the same thing: providing fans with the best possible environment to enjoy the game,” said Dalton.

He added he does not know of any indications that the Cardinals may reconsider stadium policy on signs.

He also explained the fan policy is similar to player policy.

“The NFL's 2017 Policy Manual for Member Clubs/Game Operations states: "The league will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages…which relate to political activities or causes."

