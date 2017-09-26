Should you have right to sue if medical device makes you sick?

Some Arizona women are in Washington, D.C. right now, lobbying lawmakers for your right to sue if a medical device makes you sick.

Holding signs that ask "What is an acceptable number of deaths?" they chanted, "We need Congress to restore our rights."

Dozens of women who have found a common cause connected through social media and flew from all over the country to put faces to this fight as they met with lawmakers and protested outside the nation's capital.

The Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked 157 so-called life-saving medical devices, everything from breast implants to heart defibrillators, to get them to market faster.

Because of that, the companies that make these Class III devices are protected by the FDA from getting sued by patients in court. And a lot of patients have come forward saying these devices gave them cancer or made them very sick.

Advocates are drumming up support for H.R. 2164, the "Medical Device Safety Act." If passed, the measure would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to give people the right to let a jury decide if these companies could have done more to protect the public.

Michela Boodry from Mesa recently got her implantable Essure birth control device removed. She says the coils punctured her organs and caused chronic, debilitating pain.

"We just want our day in court," she said. "We're not asking for money. We're not asking for funds. We're asking for our rights to be restored. It's just a small little segment of these 157 devices that are protected where these companies aren't held to any standard."

Bayer, the company that manufactures Essure, just last week, stopped making and selling Essure in every market worldwide, except here in the United States.

"That’s just a slap in the face. Do our lives not count?” Boodry asked.

Her group, Essure Problems, has worked closely with industry insiders tracking death and injury reports for medical devices reported to the FDA.

Since 2008, there’s been a six-fold increase in death and injury reports submitted to the FDA.

So far this year, 3,614 patients with Class III devices have died, and 86,234 say they’ve been hurt.

The FDA says the increase can be attributed to them doing a better job helping patients file reports.

"The FDA gets 65,000 reports of adverse events tied to medical devices a month," Boodry said. "They simply cannot keep up, and yet, they are the ones supposed to be holding these companies accountable. There is no accountability and no incentive for these companies to do anything to improve their devices or make them safer for patients."

We reached out to the Medical Device Manufacturers Association about this legislation President Mark Leahey said,

“The FDA represents the gold standard when it comes to providing safe and effective medical technologies for patients and providers," Mark Leahey, the organization's president, said. "Replacing the expert opinions of scientists, physicians, engineers and the trained professionals at the FDA who have dedicated their careers to patient safety with the lay opinion of a jury is simply not prudent."

Boodry says if they are so sure of their devices they should be more willing to defend them in a court of law.

