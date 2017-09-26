Parents of missing 19-year-old and her baby arrested, Maricopa County considering charges

Madeline Jones was last seen with her son William Jones-Gouchenour in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Roland and Cassandra Jones, the parents of a 19-year-old who vanished with her baby three months ago, have been arrested.

Phoenix police detained the couple at Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday and handed them over to the Mesa Police Department.

Roland faces two charges of false reporting and custodial interference. Cassandra faces one count of false reporting and custodial interference.

Mesa police believe the couple may have participated in the disappearance of Madeline Frieda Jones, 19, and her son, William Jones-Gouchenour. They were last seen in mid-June.

One day before the arrest, the Mesa Police department recommended charges for all three of the Joneses to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

A news release issued by the Mesa Police Department on Tuesday reads:

Roland and Cassandra were aware the father of the child, Jacob Gouchenour, had been granted joint custody of William and, helped Madeline deny him access to his son. They also withheld information and gave false and misleading statements to detectives on the disappearance of Madeline and William.

Then on Wednesday, they were both arrested.

Steve Berry of the Mesa Police Department said via e-mail that the couple "was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 a.m. as they were preparing to board a plane at Sky Harbor Airport."

"Madeline said 'I'm going to be taking a vacation.' I think anyone who does a little bit of background on the case can see there's a really clear pattern in this case, and it's more likely than not they were trying to run," said Billie Tarascio, attorney for Jacob Gouchenour.

A MISSING MOTHER AND CHILD

The baby's father, Jacob Gouchenour, says a judge had granted dual parental custody to him and his ex-wife Madeline in June of this year.

Madeline and William went missing the next day. No one has heard from them since.

A new 550 page police obtained by AZFamily from Mesa Police details the night Madeline and her child were last seen.

Cell phone pings and neighborhood security video shows a busy evening at the Jones house, with numerous cars and people coming and going.

The report shows at 7:00 the next morning, Cassandra tells another person in the home to wake up and pack her things, saying she and Roland "might be going to jail for awhile."

At 9:45, William missed his court scheduled visitation time with his father Jake.

It wasn't until 12:30 that afternoon Roland reported Madeline and William missing.

Documents show it's possible Madeline changed her and William's appearance before she went missing, and Cassandra Jones had taken out a large amount of money.

According to court records, Madeline's family is no longer in communication with police. Officers obtained warrants to continue their investigation. Police searched the Jones’ home on July 5 and seized laptops, bank statements, phone records and a handwritten journal.

William turned 1 last Friday. Gouchenour says he celebrated without him.

"The past few months have been a nightmare," said Gouchenour. "So it's awful, I don't know if he's all right."

Gouchenour's family has been raising money to use as a reward for information.

"Just be safe, please. I don't know why it has to keep getting worse and worse. I"m trying to be a good parent, I wanna be part of his life. I just want him to come back," said Gouchenour back in June.

APPEARING BEFORE A JUDGE

Cassandra was expected to appear before the judge at 2 a.m. Thursday, but court officials said she was in isolation. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said she had a “medical issue” so the judge had to visit Cassie Jones to conduct the initial appearance.

Both she and Roland have a 50 thousand dollar bond. If they are able to pay that amount, Roland will be monitored by a GPS ankle bracelet and will be ordered to have no contact with his wife.

"They have my bank record, I'm pretty much broke from all the legal things that have been going on," Roland said to the judge during his initial appearance Thursday.

"We think, and the police, think they know where Madeline and William is, and that is our best shot at getting him back," said Tarascio.

"This is a huge step, you know, them getting arrested and hopefully cutting off my ex-wife's line of support," said Gouchenour.

