Pet of the week: Clifford

He may not be as big or as red as the Clifford we read about as children, but it hasn’t taken this Clifford long to become a popular pet among the staff and volunteers at the Arizona Humane Society.

Brought into our care by a good Samaritan who discovered the stray dog wandering the streets with several wounds, Clifford was examined at our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ and provided with the rest time he needed in order to make a full recovery.

This 3-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix has since hit the adoption floor at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location where he awaits meeting his future family.

Just as playful as his name suggests, Clifford is also very observant, and when not giving his caretaker lots of kisses, appears just as content checking out the world around him.

Come in and pay Clifford a visit today and see first-hand how much he really appears to appreciate the world around him. He is a big fan of meeting new people, and will demonstrate that by greeting them with a very happy tail wag.

Like the Clifford from the children’s storybooks, we’re confident a happy ending awaits this delightful dog, and would love to see you be a part of it.

