Pet of the week: Clifford

Posted: Updated:
By Arizona Humane Society
Bio
Connect
Biography
Clifford (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Clifford (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

He may not be as big or as red as the Clifford we read about as children, but it hasn’t taken this Clifford long to become a popular pet among the staff and volunteers at the Arizona Humane Society.

Brought into our care by a good Samaritan who discovered the stray dog wandering the streets with several wounds, Clifford was examined at our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ and provided with the rest time he needed in order to make a full recovery.

This 3-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix has since hit the adoption floor at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location where he awaits meeting his future family.

Just as playful as his name suggests, Clifford is also very observant, and when not giving his caretaker lots of kisses, appears just as content checking out the world around him.

Come in and pay Clifford a visit today and see first-hand how much he really appears to appreciate the world around him. He is a big fan of meeting new people, and will demonstrate that by greeting them with a very happy tail wag.

Like the Clifford from the children’s storybooks, we’re confident a happy ending awaits this delightful dog, and would love to see you be a part of it.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   